STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC junks directions in suo motu petition on improper procedure

The case was registered by taking cognisance of a letter written by Packiam Sikkandar of Madurai to the single judge seeking action against a registration department official in Thanjavur.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a suo motu petition registered by the HC registry on the directions of a single judge on the ground that proper procedure was not followed.

The case was registered by taking cognisance of a letter written by Packiam Sikkandar of Madurai to the single judge seeking action against a registration department official in Thanjavur. The division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and R Vijayakumar held that the single judge ought to have referred the matter to the Chief Justice, the appropriate authority.

"The foundation of this petition is that one Hon’ble Judge of this Court has taken cognizance of a complaint received by him in post from a person who himself is a dismissed employee on proved charges of corruption. The said complaint is ordered to be treated as a suo motu writ petition... It is not in dispute that such a petition needs to be listed before the Division Bench. The petition, however, was listed before the learned single judge," the bench said. 

Since the suo motu petition was registered "....without any authorisation from the Hon’ble Chief Justice and in complete defiance of the prescribed procedure, and also listed the said petition for hearing in defiance of the Roster fixed by Hon’ble Chief Justice", the bench dismissed the case and quashed all consequential directions.

MAdras HC seeks details of file despatch

The Madras High Court asked the State government to furnish within a week details of the date and month of despatch of files regarding premature release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the President by Tamil Nadu Governor. The First Bench then adjourned the petition by S Nalini, one of the convicts. Earlier, the AG told the court that the Governor had sent all such files to the President

Relief to three doctors

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench recently quashed the charge memos issued by the Director of Medical Education to three government doctors in March 2018 on charges of dereliction of duty while treating a remand prisoner in 2012 and contributing to the death of the prisoner. Since the prisoner was admitted on February 22, 2012 and he died within two days, they (the doctors) cannot be blamed, they contended. 

Stay on HR&CE order

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Thursday stayed a recent communication issued by the commissioner of HR&CE department, which included several instructions for regulating temple dharshan queues and activities of Thirisuthanthirars (freelance archagas), among others.

A division bench passed the interim order on a PIL filed by Thiruchendur Shri Jeyanthi Nathar Thirisuthanthirars Kaariyasthar Sthaanigar Sabha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Packiam Sikkandar Registration department
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp