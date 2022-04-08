STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Chamber of Commerce urges airlines to operate flights between Madurai-Kuala Lumpur

The Chamber said Air India Express has introduced international flights between Kuala Lumpur and Trichy recently.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai urged the Air India Express and Indigo Airlines to commence flight operations between Madurai and Kuala Lumpur, here on Thursday.

On behalf of trade and industry and the general public, the TN Chamber appealed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Air India Express and Indigo Airlines to commence Air India Express flight operations in Madurai and Kuala Lumpur as Madurai is centrally located in Tamil Nadu and well connected by air, road, and rail network to other important cities.

"Many working in Malaysia are mainly from Southern districts especially Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. More than 60 per cent of passengers bound for Malaysia, who are using Trichy Airport, hail from Madurai and other southern districts", said the chamber.  

Further, they said Madurai is a prominent tourist attraction for foreign tourists and also well known to cater to various health / medical needs of the people both within and outside India.

TN Chamber has made an appeal to commence the flight service as early as possible and assure to extend its 'unstinted' cooperation and support to them for the same.

