Inmate of Kovai government home raped by guard

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old girl, who was staying in a government-run home for people with disabilities in Mettupalayam, was sexually assaulted by a former guard of the centre. Thudiyalur All-Women (AWPS) police arrested the accused on Friday.

Police said M Lakshmanan (39) of Papanasam in Thanjavur worked as a hairdresser and a security guard at the Emergency Care and Rescue Centre for Destitute at Mettupalayam six months ago. Recently he moved to Ondipudur to work in the dog shelter which is run by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The victim, from Ramanathapuram district, has been staying at Emergency Care Rescue Centre for Destitute, set up by NGO Helping Hearts and district administration, for the last seven months.

A nurse had noticed that her abdomen had bloated and took her to a private hospital at Mettupalayam on April 5, where the doctors declared her that she was six months pregnant.

Immediately, the staff at the centre spoke with the woman and found out that the guard, Lakshmanan had sexuallyassaulted her.

Following this, Thudiyalur police on Friday held an inquiry at the home and Lakshmanan. He has been booked under IPC section 376 and remanded. Police said he took the victim to the restroom to avoid CCTV surveillance and sexually assaulted her on several occasions.