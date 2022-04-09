Krishnagiri school HM locks toilet as students lodge complaint against her

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Students of the Panchayat Union Middle school in Gopanapalli staged a protest in front of their school demanding the headmistress be changed. The students alleged that the HM restricted them from using the restroom and sent those who lodged complaints against her out of classes.

According to police, the school has a strength of 77 students and seven teachers. On Thursday, the Block Education Officer, Sathishkumar conducted a routine inspection during which students complained that HM Lalitha (56) was absent frequently and that her teaching skills were bad.

Following this incident, the BEO issued a warning to the headmistress and left. Shortly after, the restroom was locked and the key remained with the headmistress. When students confronted the headmistress, she said that she would not open the restrooms as the students had filed a complaint against her. Further students who had complaints against her were forced to leave classes for no reason.

On Friday, as many as 12 students staged a protest holding placards condemning the Headmistress for the behaviour. Police notified the education department of the incident. BEO Sathishkumar investigated the incident. Speaking to TNIE he said, "Several parents and many students spoke to me about the incident. It was clear that the HM had indeed closed the restroom and sent the students out of her class. I will be issuing a report recommending a suspension order against the headmistress. The Headmistress has many complaints against her and action will be taken."