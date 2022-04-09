STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri school HM locks toilet as students lodge complaint against her

The students alleged that the HM restricted them from using the restroom and sent those who lodged complaints against her out of classes.

Published: 09th April 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Students of the Panchayat Union Middle school in Gopanapalli staged a protest in front of their school demanding the headmistress be changed. The students alleged that the HM restricted them from using the restroom and sent those who lodged complaints against her out of classes.

According to police, the school has a  strength of 77 students and seven teachers. On Thursday, the Block Education Officer, Sathishkumar conducted a routine inspection during which students complained that HM Lalitha (56) was absent frequently and that her teaching skills were bad.

Following this incident, the BEO issued a warning to the headmistress and left. Shortly after, the restroom was locked and the key remained with the headmistress. When students confronted the headmistress, she said that she would not open the restrooms as the students had filed a complaint against her. Further students who had complaints against her were forced to leave classes for no reason.

On Friday, as many as 12 students staged a protest holding placards condemning the Headmistress for the behaviour. Police notified the education department of the incident.  BEO Sathishkumar investigated the incident. Speaking to TNIE he said, "Several parents and many students spoke to me about the incident. It was clear that the HM had indeed closed the restroom and sent the students out of her class. I will be issuing a report recommending a suspension order against the headmistress. The Headmistress has many complaints against her and action will be taken."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Head Mistress Panchayat Union Middle school Gopanapalli Protest
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp