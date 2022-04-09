Vellore Institute of Technology's engineering and tech courses ninth best in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VIT's engineering and technology subject areas are the 9th best in India and 346th best in the world. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has made significant progress in engineering and technology as compared to last year, according to the recently published QS World University Ranking by Subject 2022.

QS publishes a rank of world universities every year in five broad subject areas - arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences and social sciences as well as management.

VIT moved 55 positions up compared to last year in engineering and technology. Seven subjects of VIT are on the list published by QS. Both computer science and information systems and electrical and electronics engineering subjects are ranked 8th in the country.

VIT has been recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India and ranked as the 9th institution in the Shanghai Ranking 2021.VIT is the 12th best research institution now as per the NIRF Ranking.