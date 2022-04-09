Will roll out 34 banks-on-wheels: Tamil Nadu co-op minister I Periasamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperation I Periasamy on Friday announced that 34 banks-on-wheels will be introduced on behalf of the Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank and all district central cooperative banks at a cost of Rs 5.69 crore. They will provide key banking services, including ATM services.

Besides, steps will be taken to establish an investigative body to probe scams and irregularities committed in cooperative bodies. During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for his department, Periasamy made an array of announcements.

He said to enhance services of cooperative institutions, an integrated training policy will be framed to train staff and board members. Besides, ceiling of loans given to SHGs will be increased to Rs 20 lakh from the existing Rs 12 lakh.

Also, to ensure availability of fertilisers for organic farming, a neem cake and neem seed powder manufacturing unit will be established at the Pamani fertiliser mixing unit of the TN Cooperative Marketing Federation at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Another bio-fertiliser and bio-pesticide unit, and a 1,000-metric tonne (MT) capacity micronutrient mixer unit will be established at Eriode in Dindigul district at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore. Besides, to provide quality paddy seeds to Delta farmers, the 1,000-MT capacity certified seed manufacturing unit at Mannargudi will be renovated at Rs 40 lakh.

To market products of cooperative societies and increase sales, a common app will be developed.

Also, to strengthen infrastructure of cooperative institutions, the department has planned to construct a new administration block at Anna Nagar in Chennai at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, a new head office for Tiruppur agriculture cooperative society at cost of Rs 52 lakh and new buildings in Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Vellore, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu and other districts.

Besides, locker facilities for cooperative banks will come up in Tiruchy and Cuddalore at Rs 60.27 lakh. The minister also said various scams and irregularities were unearthed in 780 cooperative societies.

To punish the guilty, steps will be taken to establish an investigative body similar to the special courts for elected representatives. To ensure uniform procedures are followed while providing loans, guidelines will be framed. He assured measures are being taken to provide DA for cooperative employees.

Earlier, Opposition members staged a walkout after raising allegations against the ruling dispensation. The Speaker expunged the remarks of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

