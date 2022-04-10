STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK, MDMK join opposition to Amit Shah's Hindi language call

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam recalled that former CM Arignar Anna had said those who wish to learn Hindi may learn it, but imposition of the language cannot be accepted.

Published: 10th April 2022 07:39 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK, MDMK, and CPI, on Saturday took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that people of different States should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English. On Friday, other parties in the State, such as the DMK, TNCC, PMK, and VCK, too, had condemned Shah's remarks.

In a statement here, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam recalled that former CM Arignar Anna had said those who wish to learn Hindi may learn it, but imposition of the language cannot be accepted. Further, the two-language formula has been in vogue in Tamil Nadu for long, and when the National Educational Policy was introduced, the AIADMK clarified that it was firm on the two-language policy, he added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Shah’s remarks indicate that the BJP-led Central government has decided to intensify the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking people. "If India's diverse nature is destabilised by destroying the unique identities of various ethnic groups, it will become another Soviet Union," he said.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said imposing a particular language as the common one goes against the principle of unity in diversity.

Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan said instead of giving equal status to all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the Union government has been imposing Hindi. 'It should instead focus on resolving issues such as the hike in prices of fuel and medicines," he said.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi’s MH Jawahirullah said the BJP is dividing people for political gains, and this would harm India’s unity and harmony.

