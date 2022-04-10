No official action in sight, residents cover up broken slabs over drains with plywood boards in trichy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In several places like Thennur and Thillai Nagar, slabs laid over stormwater drains served as A pedestrian platform. As several of these slabs sustained damage and forced pedestrians to risk walking on the roads, the issue came up for discussion at the first council meeting of the Corporation.

However, the authorities are yet to take any remedial measures. In some areas, residents themselves have placed plywood boards over the broken slabs to help pedestrians.

"We have placed old doors over the broken slabs. Otherwise, people might even fall into the drainage channel," said P Swamy, a security guard of a private building near Thennur. However, residents said these are only temporary solutions.

"Apart from Thennur, slabs are damaged at several places in Thillai Nagar. The Corporation has to take steps to replace such broken slabs at the earliest. If the administration continues to ignore such basic issues, how can we consider Tiruchy a smart city," asked Stalin Raj, a resident of Thillai Nagar.

Some residents suggested that the Corporation give top priority to the issue. "Slabs are broken at several places like Pattabiraman Pillai Road. The civic body has to direct the engineers in all zones to quickly replace the broken slabs in areas where footfall is high. In the second stage, it can replace the slabs in other areas. Steps should be taken to remove encroachments on pedestrian paths all over the city," said K Rajendran, a resident of Pattabiraman Pillai Road.

Corporation officials said they will direct officials to take action.