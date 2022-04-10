Three-year-old girl gets injured on coimbatore's VOC park slide, corporation assures revamp

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a three-year-old girl got injured while playing on a slide at VOC Park playground, a team of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials, led by the Central Zone Chairperson, visited the park on Saturday and inspected the play area and equipment.

Opened on August 18, 1994, the park located in ward 83 of the central zone in the CCMC is one of the oldest and most sought-after entertainment places in Coimbatore. With almost three decades passed since the inauguration, the playground and equipment in the park were replaced only once in 2011. Despite the facility being shut down for the past two years due to the pandemic, officials have failed to carry out any maintenance works in the park, said sources.

A 3-year-old girl who was playing on the slide at the playground on Friday evening got injured due to damaged equipment. Enraged parents began quarrelling with park officials over the condition of the equipment.

In view of this, CCMC Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan, along with Central Zone Assistant Commissioner Senthil Kumar, ward 83 councillor Suma Vijayakumar, sanitary inspector Sri Rangaraj, supervisor Murugan and other officials visited the park on Saturday for inspection.

Speaking to TNIE, Meena said the CCMC will renovate the park and repair equipment at a cost of `5 lakh in the next two months to avoid further mishaps.

"The two-acre playground remained shut for the past two years due to the lockdown. However, the officials have failed to maintain the park properly over the years. It was unfortunate that a 3-year-old sustained injuries. Parents must also take responsibility and supervise kids while taking them to public places and adults must refrain from playing in the swings or other equipment meant for children."