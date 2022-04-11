Agricultural cooperative society staff in Tiruppur fudge records to swindle funds, suspended

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two employees of primary agricultural cooperative societies have been placed under suspension for allegedly swindled several lakhs of rupees earmarked for jewel and agriculture loans availed of by farmers. The incident came to light when few farmers noticed differences in the ledger and loan waiver certificates.

According to official data, there are more than 183 primary agriculture Cooperative Societies in Tiruppur district. These local institutions are instructed to offer waiver based on the specific instructions from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to offer waiver for eligible beneficiaries of jewel loan scheme (five gold

sovereign), around 41,762 persons were selected in Tiruppur district and a total of 174 crore worth jewel loan was waived.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers' Protection Association President A Esan said,'A group of staff along with secretary of K-821 Chitholupu Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Udumalaipet created fake details in ledger accounts of farmers in their societies. While farmers applied for ` one lakh agricultural loan, the officials recorded it as ` three lakh. When the government announced the loan waiver, they swindled the `two lakhs from their accounts. A few farmers noticed the difference between ledger and loan waiver certificates."

Thangamani Manikandan (42) a farmer in Masakovundapudur who availed of loan in K313 Gudimangalam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society said, 'I run a petty shop and availed of jewel loan for `28,000 in January 2019. I have been paying interest regularly. In early 2021, officials informed me that I was eligibile for loan waiver. I went to the society to reclaim my jewel, but the clerk said the loan was closed, due to non payment of interest. I was shocked and complained to secretary of the society, who promised to take action.

But, Later I realised there are fraudalent activities in the institution. One of the beneficiaries, who received waiver certificate was shocked to see wrong details in the ledger and his waiver certificate. So, they complained to higher officials. Since, my case more complex, I asked officials show my ledger, but they aren't either showing ledger or returning my jewel. So, I lodged a complaint'.

Two detailed inquiries were launched by District Cooperative Department and a team headed by the Circle Deputy Registrar is verifying all documents in two cooperative societies. Further, officials have placed notice boards in front of all societies displaying the loan amount and waiver offered to beneficiaries.

A senior official from the cooperative department said,'Around 330 members have applied for a jewel loan scheme under Category five sovereign gold jewelry in K313 Gudimangalam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society.

As they were declared eligible, they started to receive waiver certificates. But some beneficiaries complained about discrepancies, so we formed the departmental inquiry. During the initial assessment of documents and ledgers of around 200 accounts, we found clerk Chinnasami indulged in malpractices in four accounts and suspended him.

We are also investigating the complaint K-821 Chitholupu Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society. Based on the preliminary investigation, we have suspended secretary V Thandapani and found misappropriation of funds with two beneficiaries. We will check all agricultural loans offered to 135 beneficiaries. The exact amount of swindling will be declared after final reports are submitted.'