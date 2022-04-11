Allot spots for posters and earn money: Activists to State government

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city corporation is implementing several projects to give the city an aesthetic makeover. But its efforts are undone by people pasting posters. Walk down any road in the city, and you would see public buildings and structures, especially the newly constructed flyovers, covered with posters of both private and political parties.

Posters could be seen even in prohibited areas. Social activists said the menace is rising by the day and urged the district administration to crack down on perpetrators who spoil the beauty of the city. "Posters are mostly stuck on flyovers, road medians, bus stands and walls of government buildings. The practice cannot be regulated unless strict procedures are implemented," said KM Ramakrishnan, a social activist.

He added that until the last few months, the number of posters of political parties had dropped as the election model code of conduct was in force. But the number of posters increased immediately after the election. "As soon as the DMK government took charge, it announced several measures to avoid placing banners. Chief Minister MK Stalin in August 2021 openly directed his party cadre not to erect banners or welcome arches for him. In addition, erecting of banners is now largely avoided due to restrictions imposed by the court. Likewise, the poser culture must be banned or strictly regulated, " he added.

K Durairaj, popularly known as Whistle Durai, of Makkal Pathai Periyakkam who raises his voice against illegal banners and posters, said the poster culture cannot be avoided, but rather the government can earn revenue by regulating it. "Public walls become advertising spaces for agencies that collect huge amounts on promising visibility. We suggest the government collect a charge and regulate it by implementing strict rules," he said.

Posters are pasted on the pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover despite there being a warning of 'Stick no Bills'. Not only there but in many places in the city, it has become a routine to put up posters even in prohibited places. This can only be fixed if the rules are laid down to streamline it and implemented properly. Otherwise, efforts to paint and beautify the city will be in vain, Durairaj added.

"Local bodies should introduce a compulsory refundable deposit and NOC for sticking posters similar to flex banners. Also, they should allocate specific areas in the city for sticking posters, Durairaj said.

District Collector GS Sameeran said they have not yet implemented such regulations for posters. Admitting the poster menace, he assured that they will discuss with stakeholder departments to streamline the practice in the district, he said.

As per Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement), Act 1959 unauthorized advertisement may include bills, notices, paper, documents or anything that contains words, signs or visible representations. The penalty for defacement could range from three months imprisonment or a Rs 200 fine.