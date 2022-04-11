STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mass fish deaths in Perambalur village lake due to use of explosives?

The lake fed by Pachamalai Hills and maintained by the Public Works Department irrigates about 700 acres of land in the village.

Published: 11th April 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Fishes floating dead in the lake at Ladapuram village in Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

Fishes floating dead in the lake at Ladapuram village in Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Alarmed by the deaths of hundreds of fishes in a lake spread over 980 acres at Ladapuram in the district over the past ten days, locals seek immediate intervention of the authorities to discover the cause and restore the waterbody. The lake fed by Pachamalai Hills and maintained by the Public Works Department irrigates about 700 acres of land in the village. The waterbody, however, dried up over the years owing to a lack of maintenance.

Rain spells in the past two years changed the situation with the lake again for the better, allowing villagers to cultivate paddy and fishes to thrive in it. The fishes in the lake floating dead in the hundreds over the past few days have hence come as a shock to the villagers, who soon alerted the Ladapuram VAO, panchayat, and the PWD of the unusual sight.

J Ramakrishnan, a resident of Ladapuram, said, "Ten days ago, we went to the lake and were shocked to see the fish floating dead. It is common for fish to die from the heat. But the fact that it is in the hundreds left us in doubt. Someone might have used explosives to catch the fish. This is reprehensible."

"We are afraid to supply water from the lake to our cattle as more and more fishes float dead here without any known reason. Authorities should immediately inspect and test the water," he added.

Another resident, J Harikrishnan, said, "Even two days ago, I saw fishes floating as if in a coma in the lake. The dead fishes floating emanate a strong stench. We could not get close to the lake. Hundreds of fishes floating dead in the lake is a first.”

The deaths of the aquatic organisms has also cast doubts on the conduct of the fishing festival -- which last took place 10 years ago -- this time, he added. When contacted, district PWD Assistant Executive Engineer V Velmurugan expressed ignorance on the matter. “We will check the issue and take action," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur village Lake Public Works Department Waterbody
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp