Ranipet leads the green way, ensures no trash goes to landfills, incinerators

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

RANIPET: Efficient handling of solid waste has earned Ranipet the rare distinction of being a ‘zero waste’ municipality. It recycles almost all reusable trash, produces manure from wet waste, and manages its garbage without dumping it in landfills or incinerating it.

“We make recycling easy by segregating waste at the source,” Ranipet Municipality Commissioner P Ekaraj said. While collecting trash, municipal workers insist that people segregate waste appropriately.

Wet waste is processed over about 45 days at the three micro compost centers before being dried and given to farmers as manure. “We usually give it free of charge as our aim isn’t to earn money but to reduce waste,” Ekaraj said.

Recyclable dry waste, such as paper, cardboard, and metal, is sold by the conservancy workers. A private agency recycles electronic waste like batteries, while medical and hazardous waste is collected and processed by private buyers.

Non-recyclable waste from the town, such as single-use plastics, is sold to a cement factory in Ariyalur district, said Ekaraj, adding that 10 tonnes are sent there every week. Ranipet is managing its waste well, TN Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee chairman Dr Justice P Jyothimani said. “More than 90% of the waste is segregated at source, which is higher than in most urban areas. For instance, it’s about 40% in Chennai.”

“It’s difficult to recycle all the waste, and some of it is kept at resource recovery centres, without polluting the environment,” Dr Justice P Jyothimani added. Vellore region, Kumbakonam and Erode are the few civic bodies that perform better in solid waste management, he said. The municipality is carrying out Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness about responsible waste disposal. After a dumping site is cleaned, IEC teams draw kolams there with the message: Don’t throw your garbage here. They also raise awareness on waste segregation. “We are educating people and can see the change. Awareness drives among schoolchildren were stopped during the pandemic and we’re thinking of resuming them soon,” an IEC worker said.

The municipality recently held a mass cleaning drive and plans more such activities. “We’re meeting traders and ward members to urge them to dispose waste properly. It’s the councillors’ responsibility to take care of the area once it’s deep cleaned,” Ekaraj added. However, the municipality faces a shortage of conservancy workers due to a fund crunch, according to officials who wish to be anonymous. The town has a population of over 50,000, and is serviced by 155 conservancy workers.