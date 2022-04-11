STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

School education department faces 222 contempt cases

Teachers attribute this to the school education department’s failure to appoint a legal officer.

Published: 11th April 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Justice

Image used for representation

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The school education department is facing 222 contempt cases in the Madras High Court as of December 2021. Teachers attribute this to the school education department’s failure to appoint a legal officer.

A Coimbatore-based government school teacher, who got details of the pending cases through an RTI petition, said that the situation highlights the department’s lethargy in handling court cases. The teacher said he sought details of the number of pending cases, teachers’ benefits cases, etc., in connection with the school education department, but the high court registrar only replied to one query regarding the pending cases.

TN Teacher and School Protection Association president R Ramkumar said the educational officers must reply to petitioners’ queries and complaints. “But, as officials fail counter or acknowledge the complaints on time, teachers approach the court seeking solution. Education officials are  not aware of the government servant conduct rules and education subordinate rules.” 

Palli Kalvi Thurai Nirvaga Aluvalar Sangam State president L G Murugan said, “In 2021, the department had claimed a qualified teacher or staff who completed law from the school education department will be appointed the as a legal officer. So far, this announcement has not come into effect. The staff and officials manage the issues even without a legal advisor. Due to this, we could not submit the counter-petition on time.” 

School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha and commissioner R Nandakumar did not respond to calls for comment. Attempts to contact School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp