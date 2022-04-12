CMCHIS: Tenkasi hospitals overcharging for dialysis?

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Patients with renal issues undergoing dialysis under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) at major private hospitals in Tenkasi have alleged that hospital managements were illegally charging them for medical consumables and medicines.

“Those suffering kidney failure have to undergo dialysis twice a week. They are provided with a dialyser (artificial kidney) and a blood tubing set, which can be used around eight times, under the CMCHIS scheme. However, we are being charged for consumables after just four to five dialysis cycles, citing rupture of the membrane,” said a patient.

“The patients can purchase a dialyser in the market for just Rs 800. However, these private hospitals are forcing us to buy devices from their pharmacies for Rs 1,400 per piece. These hospitals also charge Rs 325 for a blood tubing set, which actually costs Rs 200. Likewise, erythropoietin injection is sold for Rs 1,510 inside the hospital, while it costs just Rs 350 outside.

Actually, this injection should be administered free of cost under the CMCHIS,” another patient said. There are also allegations that the hospitals showed the door to a few patients who questioned the exorbitant prices of medicines. “We shifted to these hospitals from government hospitals, only after they promised us free dialysis procedures under the scheme. Now, even government hospitals refuse to take us back citing a shortage of dialysis machines. The State government should intervene and ensure free dialysis under CMCHIS,” the patients said.

An official of CMCHIS said private hospitals are not supposed to charge patients for consumables or medicines under the CM’s health insurance scheme. “The government has been paying hospitals for the expenses. I have also received some complaints and I have instructed erring hospitals to repay the money. We have issued a strong warning to these private hospitals,” he said. When contacted, Joint Director (Health Services) Dr Venkatrangan told TNIE that he would look into the patients’ claims.