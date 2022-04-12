In this Coimbatore town panchayat, segregate waste and win a trip to Ooty

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An independent councillor of the Annur town panchayat has introduced a novel initiative to encourage people of his ward to adopt waste segregation. Residents can win a one-day trip to Ooty if they complete the task.

“My aim is to encourage people to segregate waste at the source. Once it becomes a practice, there will be no worry about landfills in the ward,” said N Ranganathan (49), an independent councillor of ward 12 in Annur town panchayat. This is the third time he is serving as the councillor of the ward. He announces such attractive rewards during his tenure, said the residents.

Ranganathan said many people came forward to fund the trip. “We have planned to take selected people to tourist spots in The Nilgiris in the first week of June. I would bear the food and travel expenses. Many from outside the ward have also shown interest in this announcement and came forward to help us,” he said.

Residents have to complete the task (waste segregation at their house before handing it over to sanitary workers) between April 14 and June 1. After selecting the first 50 people in a lottery, Ranganathan will arrange a one-day tour to Ooty.

The councillor, along with panchayat sanitary staff, plans to raise awareness on waste segregation among ward residents till April 14 and then their performance will be assessed every day for the next 45 days. Finally, 50 people will be selected for the one-day trip that is scheduled on June 5 (World Environment Day).

“We will select residents who segregate the waste properly. After inculcating the habit of waste segregation, he has a plan to motivate them to compost and set up a terrace garden to use it,” Ranganathan added.In 2015 and 2016, during his tenure as a councillor, he had made such announcements and fulfilled a few of them, said locals.