Special night train services from Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli from April 21 

The Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam Weekly Special (06030) will leave Tirunelveli at 07.00 pm on Thursdays from April 21 till June 30.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway will operate weekly special trains between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam via Madurai and Coimbatore from April 21. Details of ticket fare and booking date will be announced soon. The service has been announced following a request by Pollachi MP K Shanmuga Sundaram to Minister Piyush Goyal.  

The Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam Weekly Special (06030) will leave Tirunelveli at 07.00 pm on Thursdays from April 21 till June 30. In the return direction, the train (06029) will leave Mettupalayam at 07.45 pm on Fridays from April 22 to July 1.  

K Jayaraj DRUCC member said “This is the first night train to Tirunelveli via Madurai. A total of 11 trips would be operated in the summer. If commuters between Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Madurai and Tenkasi etc become frequent, the Southern Railway will consider making this train permanent.”  

Meanwhile, passengers demanded a stoppage for the train at Kinathukkadavu, Podanur and North Coimbatore. Apart from this, Railways would operate weekly special trains between Tambaram and Ernakulam Junction via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Podanur railway junctions from April 22.

