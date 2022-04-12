TN school education dept to hire 9,494 teachers 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education department will recruit 9,494 teachers for this year as per the annual planner of the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.

Responding to demands of members on the vacancies of teachers at government schools, the minister said transfer counselling was being conducted after which the exact number of vacancies would be known and recruitment would be done.

During the reply on the demand for grants for the department, the minister said high-tech computer labs will be established at 2,713 middle schools at the cost of Rs 210 crore to enhance the skills of government school students and teachers. This would benefit over 10 lakh students and teachers.

The department also planned to establish smart classrooms in all government elementary schools in TN within four years. In the first phase during the 2022-2023 academic year 7,500 smart classrooms would be established at `150 crore.

The department has allotted Rs 100 crore in 2022-23 to appoint personnel to clean classrooms, toilets and premises of government high and higher secondary schools through an agency. They have also planned to establish English labs at 6,029 government high and higher secondary schools at Rs 30 crore to teach students to read, write and speak English fluently. A school of excellence will be established in Chennai at Rs 7 crore to nurture the next generation from government schools.

‘Will renovate centuries-old schools’

The minister said steps will be taken to renovate centuries-old schools and schools at which achievers of various fields studied at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Besides, centenary functions will be celebrated at these schools and rare documents of the departed leaders will be digitised. Proper training will be given to 1,000 government school teachers interested in teaching the next generation about the archaeological discoveries in the State at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

An arts festival will be conducted at the school, block, district and state levels at the cost of Rs 5 crore. The department will conduct chess tournaments at a cost of Rs 1 crore from the school to State level to create an interest in the game among government school students. The minister said, to encourage literary skills of students, a magazine named “Oonjal” for elementary school students and “Thenchittu” for higher class students will be published.

Besides, a monthly magazine “Kanavu Asiriyar’ will be published for teachers. For this, the department has allocated Rs 7 crore. The fees for computer science students will be slashed from this academic year. To provide education and physiotherapy to children with multiple disabilities at their doorstep, a special scheme will be implemented at the cost of Rs 8.11 crores. A new scheme will be implemented at the cost of Rs 9.83 crore to provide non-formal education to 4.80 illiterate persons aged above 15.

Archaeology training

