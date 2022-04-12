Workers being let into closed Sterlite plant, say protesters

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Anti-Sterlite protesters resorted to a demonstration at Thoothukudi collectorate on Monday demanding the authorities to seal the Sterlite Copper plant as per section 133 of CrPC (take action wherein public nuisance or obstruction is made). They claimed some workers were even now entering the plant that was shut down in May 2018.

The protesters led by advocate Hari Ragavan sat in front of the collectorate after police restricted their entry into the collectorate. They claimed workers were entering the plant on the pretext of removing hazardous chemicals.