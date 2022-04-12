STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workers being let into closed Sterlite plant, say protesters

The protesters led by advocate Hari Ragavan sat in front of the collectorate after police restricted their entry into the collectorate.

Published: 12th April 2022

An officer targeting civilians during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018.

An officer targeting civilians during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Anti-Sterlite protesters resorted to a demonstration at Thoothukudi collectorate on Monday demanding the authorities to seal the Sterlite Copper plant as per section 133 of CrPC (take action wherein public nuisance or obstruction is made). They claimed some workers were even now entering the plant that was shut down in May 2018.

The protesters led by advocate Hari Ragavan sat in front of the collectorate after police restricted their entry into the collectorate. They claimed workers were entering the plant on the pretext of removing hazardous chemicals. 

