435 bridges to be elevated, 150 km of roads in TN to soon have four lanes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Highways and Public Works Department (PWD) EV Velu announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that 435 ground-level bridges will be converted into high-level bridges at a cost of Rs 1,105 crore.

Replying on the debate regarding demands for his departments, Velu said that to ensure free flow of traffic on State Highways under the CM’s Road Development Project, 150 km of roads will be widened to four-lane stretches, and 600 km of roads will be widened to two-way roads at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore.

In Chennai, Rs 485 crore will be spent to build five high-level roads to decongest five junctions of Anna Salai, while Rs 322 crore will go towards constructing a flyover at the Kattupakkam and Kundrathur Road junction in Poonamallee, he said. The rail over bridge near Padi junction will be widened at a cost of Rs 100 crore, and work on the Tambaram Shanmugam Salai service road will be carried out at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Road overbridges with escalators will be built at four places, including Senthil Nagar junction, at a cost of Rs 56 crore, the minister added.

The department plans to convert the 435 ground-level bridges into high-level bridges under the CM All Season Uninterrupted Connectivity Scheme at a cost of Rs 1,105 crore, and nine river overbridges will be built across the Cauvery in Erode, Karur and Tiruchy districts at a cost of Rs 136.32 crore.

To reduce traffic congestion, by-pass roads will be laid around Coimbatore, Tiruchengode, and Tiruvannamalai at a cost of Rs 500 crore, and 12 rail overbridges will be built in various districts at a cost of Rs 577.27 crore.

As for the Public Works Department, the minister said 380 assistant engineers will be recruited through the TNPSC, and 17 heritage buildings will be renovated at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Besides, tourist bungalows will be built in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore at a cost of Rs 15.60 crore, and an inspection bungalow will be constructed in Vaniyambadi at a cost of Rs 1.82 core.

An alternative route to Ooty will be established at a cost of Rs 70 crore, and a footpath will be established to Mariyamman temple, Irukkankudi, in Virudhunagar district at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Velu also said Rs 41.75 crore will be spent to prevent sea erosion at Neerodi and neighbouring villages, and Rs 26.33 crore will be spent to lay a new road at Thiruparankundram Pasumalai in Madurai district.