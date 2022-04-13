'Consider plea to change public prosecutor in Seevalaperi temple priest murder case'

By Express News Service

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State government to consider a representation filed by a man to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor for effective conduct of Seevalaperi temple priest murder case trial.

The representation was submitted by S Subramanian, brother of priest Chithambaram alias Durai who was allegedly murdered in a caste clash during a peace meeting held at Seevalaperi in April last year. The meeting was held reportedly to resolve a dispute between two communities in connection with the alleged encroachment of temple property.

In a previous petition filed by Subramanian seeking compensation and government job for Durai's family, he had alleged that the law enforcement authorities failed to prevent the murder, and the court issued a direction to the trial court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis.

However, Subramanian filed the present petition alleging that the Additional Public Prosecutor, who is currently in-charge of the case was not conducting the trial effectively. He requested the court to issue directions for appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who recently heard the plea, directed the Tirunelveli district collector to consider Subramanian's request and take a decision within two weeks.

