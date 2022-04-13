STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang kills civil engineer near Pennadam, Tamil Nadu

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Police force was deployed at Pennadam and surrounding villages on Tuesday after a gang allegedly murdered a civil engineer for attempting to rescue maison from the members' attacks. Ten suspects have been taken in for inquiry. As tension emanated from the spot, police were on standby at Kodalur and Tholar villages, as a precautionary measure.  

According to a source from Pennadam police station, S Uthayaraja (28) of Kodalur village was talking to maison Anandbabu (30) of Karunguzhi Thopu at bus stand, regarding work. A gang on bikes started attacking Anandbabu and Uthayaraja, who tried to rescue the former. Uthayaraja sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness. The gang fled the spot.

Based on the information, police personnel rushed to the spot. The duo were sent to the government hospital but Uthayaraja succumbed to injuries on the way. The body was sent for autopsy.  A case was filed.

In the first phase of inquiry, police found Anandbabu had money transaction issues with some residents of Tholar village, said sources, adding that inquiry for other reasons behind the murder is on. Villupuram range deputy inspector general M Pandian and Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan inspected the spot and the neighbouring Kodalur village. 

TAGS
Pennadam Murder Gang civil engineer Money Isuue
