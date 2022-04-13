STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC issues directions to protect prisoners’ rights

 The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently issued directions to prison authorities and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to protect the rights of prisoners.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently issued directions to prison authorities and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to protect the rights of prisoners. The directions were issued on a petition filed by a man seeking compensation for detaining his son in prison, despite acquittal, for nearly nine months.

The directions, issued by Justice N Sathish Kumar, included instructions to jail superintendents of district and central jails to prepare a list of convicts eligible for premature release every four months, and to immediately communicate to the prisoners the decisions made by the advisory board, on such eligibility, within a week.

The government was also told to make the kiosk machine in prisons (which prisoners can use to know details of their cases) more user-friendly within four months, as it was alleged that only Hindi and English languages were available on the machine. 

Justice Sathish Kumar directed the DLSAs to ensure enough eligible legal aid counsels are appointed to visit prisons regularly to help prisoners. Such appointments should be made only after a proper assessment of the advocates’ ability,  the judge added. He directed the government to file a status report on the implementation of these directions before the next hearing on July 4. The judge said the grievance of the petitioner, K Rathinam, of Theni, relating to the compensation, would be decided later.

The directions were issued based on the recommendations made by Rathinam’s counsel, Henri Tiphagne, to avoid such incidents that affect prisoners’ liberty. According to Rathinam, his son Chokkar was acquitted in a 2011 murder case in October 2019, but was illegally detained in Madurai Central Prison from October 31, 2019 to July 14, 2020. Though the government told the court it was done inadvertently, and that disciplinary action has been initiated against the then prison superintendent, among others, the judge sought more details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp