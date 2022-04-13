Periyar University V-C and registrar misled K Ponmudi, sack them, teachers urge TN govt

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the State government to remove the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Periyar University from their posts for allegedly providing wrong information to Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi.



Answering a question raised by Salem West MLA R Arul of the PMK, the minister told the Assembly on Monday that four consolidated pay staffs of the university were dismissed from service on corruption charges as per the recommendation of an inquiry committee led by retired judge Nallathambi.



Faculty members of the university, however, said the Justice Nallathambi committee was probing alleged service rule violations by the four staff as they had spoken to reporters without permission. AUT president P Thirunavukkarasu said the dismissal of the four staff had nothing to do with corruption charges as stated by the minister.



"The information, allegedly provided by the V-C and Registrar to the minister, was not true. This would amount to breach of privilege. The minister should sack them for providing wrong information," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, MLA Arul said, "I have decided to give a letter to the Assembly Speaker regarding this issue and to get correct information for the question which I had raised. The government should take action against the university administration for misleading the minister."



When contacted, Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan refused to comment on the matter.