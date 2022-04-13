STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar University V-C and registrar misled K Ponmudi, sack them, teachers urge TN govt

When contacted, Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan refused to comment on the matter.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar University

Periyar University

By Express News Service

SALEM:  The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the State government to remove the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Periyar University from their posts for allegedly providing wrong information to Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi.

Answering a question raised by Salem West MLA R Arul of the PMK, the minister told the Assembly on Monday that four consolidated pay staffs of the university were dismissed from service on corruption charges as per the recommendation of an inquiry committee led by retired judge Nallathambi.

Faculty members of the university, however, said the Justice Nallathambi committee was probing alleged service rule violations by the four staff as they had spoken to reporters without permission. AUT president P Thirunavukkarasu said the dismissal of the four staff had nothing to do with corruption charges as stated by the minister.

"The information, allegedly provided by the V-C and Registrar to the minister, was not true. This would amount to breach of privilege. The minister should sack them for providing wrong information," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, MLA Arul said, "I have decided to give a letter to the Assembly Speaker regarding this issue and to get correct information for the question which I had raised. The government should take action against the university administration for misleading the minister."

When contacted, Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan refused to comment on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University K Ponmudi
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp