Tiruchy Corporation hikes property tax to tackle Rs 195 crore deficit

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Property tax hike was among a total of 19 resolutions adopted during an emergency meeting of Tiruchy Corporation on Tuesday evening. The tax hike is applicable from the first quarter of 2022-2023. Three AIADMK councillors and one from the AMMK walked out in protest against the property tax hike, while the CPM and the CPI councillors asked for its reconsideration.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan, who chaired the meeting, said the average total revenue of the Corporation (which includes taxes and rent) for a year is Rs 196.19 crore. The average expenditure incurred, including loans interests and retirement benefits, amounts to Rs 391.44 crore. This puts the Corporation at a massive revenue deficit of around Rs 195 crore every year. “The Corporation has taken several loans over the past five years. We need to take some measures if we need to reduce it. Only then can be bring in new projects and focus on developmental work in all 65 wards,” said Anbalagan.

The mayor said the problem of sanitation workers and skilled employees shortage in the engineering section was discussed with Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, who assured of recruitment in the coming months. Once hired, the workforce will be distributed to all wards. He also said new sanitation work equipment will soon be put into use.

“Plastic bags must not be used at any place, even at shops, as they block drainage during rains. Chief Minister MK Stalin is particular about this. Stagnation of rainwater on empty plots is another issue. Owners must maintain their plots to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. The Corporation will erect boards on unclean plots,” said Anbalagan.



The mayor also said that a sum of Rs 4 lakh has been allotted for sterilisation of 2,000 dogs in the first phase during 2022-23. A total of 1,800 dogs were sterilised in 2020-21. Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman and Deputy Mayor G Dhivya were present.