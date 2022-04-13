STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will oppose Hindi imposition: TN BJP chief K Annamalai

Addressing a press meet at the State headquarters, referring to BJP functionaries sharing the dais Annamalai said, “No one here knows Hindi. I too don’t know Hindi.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP would never allow imposition of Hindi and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Hindi only an optional language in the National Educational Policy (NEP) though the draft of this policy envisaged making Hindi as compulsory.

Addressing a press meet at the State headquarters, referring to BJP functionaries sharing the dais Annamalai said, “No one here knows Hindi. I too don’t know Hindi. If someone needs it for work, education or business, then they can learn it. But we don’t have to be forced to learn a language to prove that we are Indians.”

Annamalai’s remarks assume significance as they came after severe opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that Hindi should replace English as the link language among the States.
Welcoming the view of AR Rahman that Tamil could be the link language of India, Annamalai said.

“Tamil being the link language of India will be the greatest pride for all of us. But I wonder whether we have taken steps to give Tamil the status of link language.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai Hindi imposition Tamil Nadu BJP
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp