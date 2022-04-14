STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
42 MBBS seats remain vacant in TN

Adhering to a Supreme Court order, the Union Health Ministry conducted a stray-round counselling as well this year.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While 18 MBBS seats remain vacant at the end of the extended mop-up counselling held by the State Selection Committee (SSC), 24 All India Quota (AIQ-state) MBBS seats remain vacant after the completion of the stray counselling held by the Union Health Ministry.

According to data shared by SSC of the Directorate of Medical Education, four self-financing government quota seats at Annapoorna Medical College and 14 management quota seats remain vacant at the end of the extended mop-up counselling (stray vacancy round). Together with the 24 AIQ state seats, total number of vacant MBBS seats in the State is pegged at 42. 

Adhering to a Supreme Court order, the Union Health Ministry conducted a stray-round counselling as well this year. Earlier, it used to surrender vacant seats to the State after the second round of AIQ state seats counselling, according to sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Vasanthamani, Secretary of SSC, said a few people might not join the course after taking the seats in the stray vacancy round. Also NRI lapse seats and candidates leaving after joining the course under management quota occur regularly. The 18 vacant MBBS seats includes NRI lapse seats as well, the SSC secretary said. The State Selection Committee usually surrenders 15% of government seats to AIQ.

