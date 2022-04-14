STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanniyakumari: Teacher suspended over conversion allegations

The video purportedly shows the girl alleging that the teacher forced students to pray by kneeling down,  joining hands and made objectionable comments against other faiths. 

Published: 14th April 2022 05:21 AM

Suspended

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A government schoolteacher in Kanniyakumari district was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly promoting Christianity among students. The action was initiated after video of a Class VI student complaining about her tailoring teacher went viral on social media. 

The student’s father had filed a complaint with the school administration on Tuesday, alleging that the teacher has been holding religious conversations with students during class hours and made derogatory comments against other faiths. 

Thukalay District Education Officer Emperumal visited the school on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry and suspended the teacher. A police probe is on. Kanniyakumari Chief Education Officer A Pugazhendi told TNIE that DEO inquiry found the allegations to be true.

