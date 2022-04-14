Tirupattur DIG transfers 31 police personnel

TIRUPATTUR: 31 police personnel were transferred in Tirupattur for failing to contain and delaying action on an illicit arrack gang in the district. Vellore Range DIG Dr Z Annie Vijaya took the action on Tuesday after reports of police inaction in the matter.
Vaniyambadi Village police station Inspector Palanimuthu was transferred to the Anti-Land Gabbing Cell in Vellore while another Inspector Thangarajan was transferred to Ambur Town station. An SI, Praveen Kumar was transferred to Tirupattur Town station and three Special SIs, four head constables and a writer were also among those transferred.
Tirupattur SP Dr KS Balla Krisshnan has warned that police personnel found to be in contact or colluding with sand smuggling, illicit liquor-brewing and criminal gangs will be punished. Earlier, the public had seized illicit arrack twice.
Recently, TNIE had reported on a group of locals from Kamarajar Nagar in Vaniyambadi confronting a gang selling illicit arrack at a godown. Locals had also confronted police personnel who had come to arrest the gang, saying no action was taken despite repeated complaints. The prime accused in the case, Maheswari and six others were arrested recently.
