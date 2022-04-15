STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambulance carrying newborn capsizes; baby survives, father among injured

This morning, the baby developed some breathing problems and the doctors there asked the couple to take the child to Erode for further treatment.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

ERODE: A newborn had a providential escape while one person died and three others were injured in the district on Friday when the ambulance carrying the infant capsized after its driver lost control over the vehicle, police said.

The baby survived the mishap while his father was injured, they said. According to the police, Divya (23), wife of Vivekanandhan of Anthiyur in the district, was delivered of a child in a private hospital three days ago.

This morning, the baby developed some breathing problems and the doctors there asked the couple to take the child to Erode for further treatment.

So, Vivekanandhan took the infant with him by the ambulance. To assist him, his mother Mallika, her sister Ayyammal (55), and the hospital nurse accompanied them.

When the ambulance neared Paruvachi village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it capsized. Ayyammal died on the spot.

Vivekanandhan, nurse, and the driver got injured. Mallika and the baby escaped without injury. Later, the baby was taken to a private hospital here, said the police. A case has been registered and investigation begun, added the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambulance Newborn
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp