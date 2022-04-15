BJP, VCK trade barbs over garlanding of statue on Ambedkar Jayanti

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/CHENNAI: Functionaries of the BJP and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi clashed on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Pudukkottai on Thursday. An argument broke out over garlanding the statue of the leader, which soon turned physical.

CPI and CPM functionaries were also present. Police officials present at the spot tried to control the situation, but in vain. Members of both parties blocked traffic on Pudukkottai-Madurai road over the issue. Police officials, including Pudukkottai DSP Lilly Grace and Pudukkottai Inspector Gurunathan pacified the functionaries.

An agreement was reached and both the parties garlanded the statue along with members of other parties.

Meanwhile, in Mariyal village of Thanjavur district, BJP cadre, led by corporation councilor P Jaisatheesh, came to garland Ambedkar’s statue. However, VCK cadre objected to it and an altercation ensued. Police pacified and sent back the BJP cadre, who later garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar in the nearby area.

A clash also broke out between BJP and VCK cadre at Koyambedu in Chennai, over garlanding Ambedkar statue. Apart from a few police personnel, cadre from both parties were injured when they pelted each other with stones. Situation was brought under control after additional police forces arrived.

The incident occurred around 11 am, shortly after VCK leader Thol Tirumavalavan paid respects to the statue opposite the bus terminal. While BJP functionaries were waiting for their turn, they noticed a few VCK men removing flag poles. According to police, an argument broke out, which ended in a clash.Thirumavalavan meanwhile sought arrest of the BJP cadre.