STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP, VCK trade barbs over garlanding of statue on Ambedkar Jayanti

CPI and CPM functionaries were also present. Police officials present at the spot tried to control the situation, but in vain.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

BR Ambedkar Statue

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/CHENNAI: Functionaries of the BJP and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi clashed on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Pudukkottai on Thursday. An argument broke out over garlanding the statue of the leader, which soon turned physical.

CPI and CPM functionaries were also present. Police officials present at the spot tried to control the situation, but in vain. Members of both parties blocked traffic on Pudukkottai-Madurai road over the issue. Police officials, including Pudukkottai DSP Lilly Grace and Pudukkottai Inspector Gurunathan pacified the functionaries. 

An agreement was reached and both the parties garlanded the statue along with members of other parties. 
Meanwhile, in Mariyal village of Thanjavur district, BJP cadre, led by corporation councilor P Jaisatheesh, came to garland Ambedkar’s statue. However, VCK cadre objected to it and an altercation ensued. Police pacified and sent back the BJP cadre, who later garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar in the nearby area.

A clash also broke out between BJP and VCK cadre at Koyambedu in Chennai, over garlanding Ambedkar statue. Apart from a few police personnel, cadre from both parties were injured when they pelted each other with stones. Situation was brought under control after additional police forces arrived.

The incident occurred around 11 am, shortly after VCK leader Thol Tirumavalavan paid respects to the statue opposite the bus terminal. While BJP functionaries were waiting for their turn, they noticed a few VCK men removing flag poles. According to police, an argument broke out, which ended in a clash.Thirumavalavan meanwhile sought arrest of the BJP cadre. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Ambedkar Jayanti VCK
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp