No end to commuters' wait for regular drinking water supply at Thanjavur old bus stand?

The bus stand, which was redeveloped at a cost of Rs 14.88 crore under the Smart Cities Mission scheme and made operational on December 21 last year

Published: 15th April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:58 AM

The non-functioning drinking water booth at the Thanjavur old bus stand redeveloped under the smart city scheme | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Despite drawing the Corporation’s attention to the lack of amenities, particularly regular drinking water supply, at the redeveloped Thanjavur old bus stand several times, no action has been taken yet, leaving commuters in the lurch.

The bus stand, which was redeveloped at a cost of Rs 14.88 crore under the Smart Cities Mission scheme and made operational on December 21 last year, is yet to make the RO water plant with four taps near the entrance functional on a regular basis. When TNIE visited the spot one of the taps in the water booth was also found broken.

"If the issue is taken up with the authorities, water supply will be resumed only for that day. From the next day the taps would again run dry. The passengers who approach the water booth to quench their thirst during these scorching days have to return disappointed," said G S Kumar of Azhiyavaikkal who uses the bus stand to commute to work.

Kumar also pointed to the passenger area being encroached upon by the shopkeepers, hindering public movement. Paramasivam of Suriyampatti rued that the bus stand does not have a free urinal.

"All the toilets available are only pay-and-use," he added. When contacted, Corporation Mayor S Ramanathan said officials would be instructed to make drinking water in the booth available round the clock. A sun shade and lights would be also arranged at the booth, he added.

