STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No ration, no drink as Karur tightens helmet rule

Officials, who ride two-wheelers to government offices without wearing helmets, will be marked absent, says a circular issued by collector Dr T Prabhushankar.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Starting Monday, government offices in Karur district will be off limits for motorists riding without helmets as the district administration is launching ‘No Helmet, No Service’ movement to deny all essential services to violators.

Officials, who ride two-wheelers to government offices without wearing helmets, will be marked absent, says a circular issued by collector Dr T Prabhushankar.  Karur district has the highest fatality rate of 36.6% in road accidents in Tamil Nadu as per the Accident Severity Index.  

Petrol stations were told not to dispense fuel to vehicles of violators who don’t use helmets or wear seatbelts in cars. While ration shops will deny violators essential commodities, Tasmac shops will not sell them liquor. Private grocers and shopkeepers have also been told to implement the no-service rule strictly.  
Two-wheeler riders will be denied entry into government offices if they come without helmets. Entry of violators into government offices will be monitored through CCTV cameras by dedicated personnel assigned for the purpose.  

Heads of departments have been given clear instructions on implementing the initiative at government offices. Speaking to TNIE, Karur District Forest Officer (DFO) Saravanan said, “The Collector has sent a circular asking us to ensure all officials who use  two-wheelers wear helmets.”

Only 2-3% wear helmet: Survey

“After assessing the accidents reported in Karur district during our regular road safety meetings, we found that over 50% of them involved two-wheelers. While fatalities are high as most victims had not worn helmets, accidents also lead to acute disability,” collector Prabhushankar said.

“Wearing a helmet is the easiest solution to end road fatalities. Our team conducted a baseline survey at 50 places across the district and found that only 2% to 3% of the motorists wore a helmet. With this regulatory and educative initiative, we expect the numbers to gradually increase,” the collector said.

Last Tuesday, awareness programmes were conducted in schools to inculcate the importance of wearing helmet among schoolchildren. The students were also encouraged to write an emotional letter to their parents on wearing helmets. The district administration has planned to take the safety message to adults with the help of students across the district.

Karur tops in deaths, cams will monitor violators
Karur district has the highest fatality rate of 36.6% in road accidents in Tamil Nadu as per the Accident Severity Index. Entry of violators into government offices will be monitored through CCTV cameras by dedicated personnel 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karur helmet road safety
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp