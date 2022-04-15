Puducherry govt to give financial aid for construction of beach-side hotels

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said that the government proposes to provide financial assistance for construction of beach-side hotels and resorts. As tourists footfalls have been on the rise, there is a need for more accommodation, he added.



Speaking at the tourism department's four-day beach festival, the CM said, several hotels have availed the government subsidy of upto `1 crore for construction of hotels to promote tourism. The fete was inaugurated by Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on the Beach Promenade on Wednesday.



"There have been inquiries about constructing beach-side hotels. The government is considering providing assistance, as part of its duty to ensure accommodation for tourists. The UT will do everything to ensure that people visiting Puducherry stay happy," he said



While thanking Prime Minister Modi for assisting Puducherry in promoting the tourism sector, Rangasamy said several schemes were being implemented, especially in beaches. "The virgin beaches in Kalapet in the north and Murthykuppam, Nallavadu and Pudukuppam in the south have huge potential in attracting tourists. Action is being taken to promote the beaches, and construction of roads and other infrastructure has begun," he said.



Underlining the importance of improving the tourism sector for revenue and employment generation, the L-G said that Puducherry should be holistically promoted through an innovative plan with beaches, heritage buildings, villages, artisans, all a rarity in a State.



She added that during a recent meeting, the PM had inquired about Puducherry assured assistance to the Union Territory in developing tourism. The beach festival is of assistance to the fishermen, she said, adding that the government needs to make the festival an annual event. Besides, a bus like the 'London bus' could be introduced and a large statue of Bharathiyar could be erected, like that of Sardar Vallavbhai Patel.



Minister for PWD K Lakshminarayanan, holding the tourism portfolio, said the government was in the process of formulating water sports and beach shacks policies. "This would help in promoting tourism," he said.



Meanwhile, Speaker R Selvam highlighted the necessities of the tourism development and said that efforts need to be taken for reallocation of `13 crore tourism funds (provided by the Centre ) surrendered this year.