STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AP agrees to release Krishna water to TN in first week of May

In a bid to replenish depleting storage tanks during the summer, the Tamil Nadu Government has reached out to Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water from the first week of May.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to replenish depleting storage tanks during the summer, the Tamil Nadu Government has reached out to Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water from the first week of May.

The Andhra government has agreed to the demand, officials from Water Resources Department said. Tamil Nadu had originally planned to seek Krishna water from January, but had decided to postpone it due to enough water in the four main reservoirs- Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam - at that time.

The reason for the current fall in the storage tanks to nearly 74 per cent is due to high evaporation owing to scorching heat in April, officials said. According to official records, the combined water storage of the five reservoirs stands at 8,322 mcft, which was 8,888 mcft at the same time last year.

Also, notably, Thervoy Kandigai reservoir, which was exclusively constructed for augmenting drinking water supply to Chennai, reached its 100 per cent capacity, during rains in January, 2022. The reservoir, commissioned in November 2020, reached its full capacity multiple times over the last one year. However, not even a drop of water was used for supply.

A senior official from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) told TNIE there is enough water in other reservoirs (Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Cholavaram) and hence water from Thervoy Kandigai was not utilised. 

Notably, over the past year, Metro Water gradually increased the drinking water supply to the city from 850 MLD to 1,000 MLD (millions litres per day) currently. However, the city’s requirement according to 2010 population, is 1,200 MLD.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Krishna River Tamil Nadu water sharing
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp