Bring us back under Zone-II office, urge worried Ward 47 residents in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation, in its first council meeting, tabled the government's plan to bring the 65 wards under five zonal offices, against the earlier four. As per this decision, each zonal office will handle 13 wards. Sources said thedecision was taken to ensure better administration and also to help the

residents by providing a zonal office near their area.

However, a section ofresidents said the administrative decision has created inconvenience to those living in Ward 47 (the area from TVS tollgate junction to airport). Earlier, this area came under Zone-II office (Ponmalai zonal office). As per the latest decision, Ward 47 comes under Zone-IV office (Ariyamangalam zonal office), which is almost five kilometres away from their place.

"We used to pay tax and other bills at the Ponmalai office. As per the new plan, we are forced to travel 5 km and we don't understand why we should come under that office. This is a great inconvenience for us, especially senior citizens," said S Velmurugan, a resident.

K Manikam, a senior citizen and resident, said, "Officials told us that we can pay our latest tax and bills at the Ponmalai office. But, in the future, we will have to pay them at the Ariyamangalam zonal office. However, we have to approach officials at an office far away from our area even to address land or property related issues. The authorities should understand this and bring us back under Ponmalai zonal office at the earliest."

When TNIE contacted P Senthilnathan, Councillor of Ward 47, he said, "I have already raised the issue with corporation officials and the mayor. If they fail to take a favourable decision, I am planning to take the matter to court."

Meanwhile, senior corporation officials said the issue is under consideration and the civic body will take steps to sort it out.