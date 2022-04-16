STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lankan crisis: Stalin speaks to Tamils in camp, seeks Centre nod to send aid

Wants MEA to ensure release of 12 TN fishers held in SL over SLR 2-crore bail bond each

Published: 16th April 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin interacts with Lankan Tamils at Mandapam camp | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday interacted with the Lankan Tamils who have taken shelter at Mandapam camp in Ramanathapuram district due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and enquired about their needs. Besides, he also renewed his request for Union government’s permission for sending humanitarian aid including foodgrain, vegetables, medicines, etc., to Tamils in Lanka through Thoothukudi port. 

To date, 39 Lankan Tamils belonging to 13 families have reached Tamil Nadu by sea. This includes 11 men, 11 women and 17 children including an infant. They have been given shelter at the Mandapam camp and essential commodities and food are being supplied to them. During his interaction with them through video conference from the Secretariat, the Chief Minister enquired about their needs and well-being.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) on Friday, reiterated the willingness of his government to ship essential supplies to Sri Lanka since the Union government has now enabled the shipping of food and other essential commodities to the country. 

Stalin said humanitarian aid would be sent from Thoothukudi port to the Lankan Tamils living in northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka and Colombo, as well as those working in plantations. “I request that this may be facilitated at the earliest in view of the worsening situation in Sri Lanka,” he added. 

Stalin also brought to the notice of the EAM the plight of the 12 Indian fishermen, who were apprehended on March 23. The Killinochchi court that tried the case has adjourned the case to May 12 with instructions that the fishermen could be released on bail on a personal bond of SLR 2 crore per head.

“As this is a prohibitive amount, the fishermen can never furnish the same. They are presently lodged in the Jaffna prison. I request your urgent intervention in this regard and request you to ensure all legal support and assistance to the poor fishermen and enable their early release,” the Chief Minister added. 

Just after the Lankan Tamils started arriving by sea due to the economic crisis in their country, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1 to accord permission for providing them temporary asylum so that the concessions being given to the Lankan Tamil refugees could be extended to the Tamils arriving now. 

During his meeting with the Prime Minister on March 31 and in his letter to the EAM on April 7, Stalin had reiterated the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to send humanitarian aid to the suffering Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Sri Lankan Tamils Sri Lankan crisis Sri Lankan Economic crisis
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp