STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN launches six new polytechnic courses to help women land jobs

The new-age courses, launched in six government polytechnic colleges on a pilot basis, will soon be extended to other colleges.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Higher Education Department has launched six new polytechnic courses in 2022-23 to attract enrolment of more female students and make them employable. Officials said most of the students in polytechnic institutes are men as these colleges offer mostly hardcore technical courses, and only a few women students join them. 

The new-age courses, launched in six government polytechnic colleges on a pilot basis, will soon be extended to other colleges. While mechanical engineering and computer aided design (CAD) courses have been started in Central Polytechnic College in Chennai, office management and computer application courses have been rolled out in State Institute of Commerce Education, Chennai. 

Similarly, courses on ECG technology will be offered at Government Polytechnic College in Coimbatore, web technologies at Tamil Nadu Polytechnic College in Madurai, bio-medical electronics at Government Polytechnic College, Nagercoil, and interior decoration at Dr. Dharmambal Government Polytechnic College for Women in Chennai.

“Our aim is to increase the enrolment of women in polytechnic colleges. New-age courses like interior decoration and bio-medical electronics will definitely attract more students and provide better job opportunities,” said a senior official.

Plans are on to curate study materials and recruit teaching faculty for these courses. The government is also taking steps to enhance the skills of students to match industrial requirements. “Add-on courses based on industrial needs are being conducted at a cost of Rs 3 crore for final-year students at government polytechnic colleges from academic year 2021-22 in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. So far, over 3,000 students have benefited from them,” a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp