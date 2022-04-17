STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man nabbed for threat to activist over Ayodhya Mandapam row

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Mahesh, who allegedly told them he sent the message out of frustration after reading about the issue on social media.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man was arrested by the Ashok Nagar police on Friday for threatening activist MV Ramani through a text message. Ramani had exposed the misappropriation of funds at Sri Ram Samaj, which runs the Ayodhya Mandapam at West Mambalam, which led to the HR&CE department taking over the mandapam.

The police said the accused, K Mahesh, of Nanganallur, is a catering worker who has cooked for Sri Ram Samaj events.Ramani had alleged that on Friday morning, he received a call from an unknown number, which he ignored. Later, he received an abusing and threatening message from the same number.Based on his complaint, the police arrested Mahesh, who allegedly told them he sent the message out of frustration after reading about the issue on social media.

Mahesh was booked under Sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 294(b), 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), and 506(1) of the IPC, and Section 67 of the IT Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.After receiving threats following the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department’s move to take over Ayoadha Mandapam, the police gave Ramani an armed guard. Ramani is a lifetime member of Sri Ram Samaj.

