STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Reconstitution of school management panels from Apr 23

SMCs can monitor how funds are spent, ensure there are no dropouts, and even report child marriages, apart from planning schools’ infrastructure.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the mega meeting of parents across the State to raise awareness on School Management Committees (SMCs), the reconstitution of the committees in a democratic process will begin on April 23. Officials said it will be held in four phases, starting with middle schools.

The reconstitution process will begin in 6,849 middle schools on April 23. As there are more than 24,000 primary schools, half will choose SMC members on April 30, and the rest on May 7. “The process in the 3,063 high schools and 3,083 higher secondary schools will take place in the fourth week of June as we don’t want to disturb their functioning during the final exams,” said an official from the education department, adding that an observer will be sent to each school to offer guidance in choosing committee members.

As per the Right to Education Act, every school should have an SMC comprising students’ parents/guardians, teachers, and elected representatives of the local authority. Of 20 panel members, at least 15 should be parents/guardians, and 50% should be women. Representation should be given to parents/guardians from disadvantaged groups, as per the Act.

Presently, only a few schools across the State have active SMCs. The education department is working under the ‘Nam Palli, Nam Perumai’ (Our School, Our Pride) initiative to reconstitute SMCs to improve the quality of schools. “This is the first large-scale attempt to reconstitute SMCs. Sufficient time should be provided for SMCs to mature as an institution. It might take a few years of continuous efforts,” said a senior official of the department.SMCs can monitor how funds are spent, ensure there are no dropouts, and even report child marriages, apart from planning schools’ infrastructure.

Parents involved
More than 23 lakh parents participated in the awareness meetings held regarding SMCs in 37,558 schools across the State on March 20

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp