Thanjavur: Policeman, brother booked for abandoning aged mother 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Police have booked two persons for allegedly abandoning their 72-year-old mother in Thanjavur. According to sources, the women’s helpline received a call on Thursday night about an old woman living without care at her house in Cauvery Nagar. Officials at the One Stop Centre, under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, went to the house, but found the grill gate on the compound wall locked.

The woman, identified as Gnanajothi, was living alone after the death of her husband and her daughter. Officials contacted her sons Shanmugasundaram, a police inspector in Chennai, and Venkatesan, a technician at Doordarshan Centre in Tiruchy. Based on the Collector’s instructions, the woman was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College. The police registered a case against the two sons under Section 24 of the Act.