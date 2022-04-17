STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two dead, eight injured in stampede at Madurai temple’s Chithirai festival

The victims collapsed due to suffocation before being rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees spray water on Lord Kallazhagar during the theerthavari ritual in Madurai on Saturday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two devotees, including a 62-year-old woman, lost their lives in a stampede during the 12th day event of the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai on Saturday.  Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of `5 lakh each to the families of K Selvam (47) of Uthamapalayam in Theni and P Jeyalaskhmi (62) of Sellur in Madurai. The victims collapsed due to suffocation before being rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where doctors declared them dead. “Eight others, including one critically-injured victim, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after postmortem,” sources said. 

Lakhs of devotees crowded along the banks of the Vaigai River from 4 am on Saturday to watch the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the river. The stampede happened when Lord Kallazhagar’s procession was passing through Goripalayam in Madurai city. The 15-day event, which commenced on April 5 at the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple, saw thousands of devotees converging in Madurai over the past two weeks. 

Hundreds of police personnel under Madurai Police Commissioner T Senthil Kumar were deployed to manage the crowd on Saturday. Though people were told not to enter Vaigai river, many including women with children stepped into the river, police sources said. Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P Moorthy and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan visited the injured at the hospital. Minister P Moorthy later told reporters that the number of devotees at the event far exceeded the expectations of the administration.  

CM gives Rs 5 L relief  
Chief Minister announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of K Selvam (47) of Uthamapalayam in Theni and P Jeyalaskhmi (62) of Sellur in Madurai 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chithirai festival Madurai
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp