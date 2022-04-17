Two years on, one lakh graduates still await degree certificate from Bharathiar University

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nearly one lakh students who graduated from Bharathiar University (BU) and its affiliated colleges in the academic year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 still await their degree certificates, sources said.



This may hinder their opportunities for higher studies or jobs, graduates worry. J Roshini, a graduate, told TNIE, "I have completed my B.Com at an aided college in the city during 2019-2020. I had planned to study business



management studies at a Canadian institution, but could not apply for VISA as I do not possess the university's original degree certificate. Besides, I had to lose Rs 30,000 last year."



"When contacted, college authorities pointed out to the university, which in turn said they were awaiting permission from the Raj Bhavan to distribute degree certificates to graduates. Due to the delay, we could not apply for the higher studies abroad this year too and I am under depression," she said.



R Sivaprakash, another graduate, said, "I completed B.Com. (CA) at a private college in Coimbatore and got a job at a finance company in the city. But I could not submit my original degree certificate when asked by the company heads for verification and I lost the job. Four months later, I got another opportunity at another private firm that did not ask for the certificate. Many private firms ask for degree certificates from graduates for verification."



He urged the universities to try to hand out certificates considering graduates' needs.

A private college principal said, " Due to the pandemic, the university distributed degree certificates directly to students in the 2018-19 academic year. Those who passed out after 2020 and 2021 repeatedly ask for their certificates. We could not provide proper reasons for the delay. University should take quick decision on this matter."



He alleged that, as per UGC regulation, universities should provide degree certificates to graduates within six months of passing out. But, universities are delaying due to lethargy. According to BU sources, the university needs Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi's permit to confer degree certificates to graduates as per the University Act.



"Authorities had approached Raj Bhavan officials for permission frequently for the past two years, but till now they have not issued it citing various reasons. So, nearly one lakh graduates from UG, PG, and Research studies await degree certificates. So far, nearly 5,000 graduates have approached the university seeking a degree certificate.



The university will hand over their certificate as soon as Raj Bhavan gives permission," sources added. University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj told TNIE, "We have taken all steps to provide degree certificates to graduates in May."