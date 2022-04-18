Activists urge Dharmapuram mutt not to host Governor, warn of protests

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Political Parties and activists have objected to Governor RN Ravi’s plans to flag off Dharmapuram Aadheenam’s religious trip on Tuesday. According to sources, the 27th Gurumaha Sannithanam, Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal, plans to go on a ‘Gnana ratha yatra’ for 10 days to several places in connection with the ongoing Pushkaram festival in Kaleshwaram, Telangana.

Dravidar Kazhagam, political parties such as VCK and CPM, and movements like Thamizhar Urimai Iyakkam and Anti Methane Project Movement have objected to Ravi flagging off the event, and visited the mutt on Sunday to meet the seer. However, the seer was not present and they submitted a letter in this connection, at the mutt’s office.

Professor T Jayaraman, coordinator of Anti Methane Project Movement, said, “The Governor propagates RSS agenda, which includes imposition of Sanskrit and Hindi. Dharmapuram Aadheenam, which bears the flag of Tamil language and Saivism, should not host him. Ravi has delayed the clearance of Bills on NEET passed by the Assembly, but has time for such religious events. The Adheenam should refrain from hosting him.”

The festival is taking place at the Pranahita River from April 13 to 24. The seer is planning to go to various places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The activists warned of protests across the district if the seer proceeds to host the Governor and conduct the event.