STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists urge Dharmapuram mutt not to host Governor, warn of protests

Political Parties and activists have objected to Governor RN Ravi’s plans to flag off Dharmapuram Aadheenam’s religious trip on Tuesday.

Published: 18th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Political Parties and activists have objected to Governor RN Ravi’s plans to flag off Dharmapuram Aadheenam’s religious trip on Tuesday. According to sources, the 27th Gurumaha Sannithanam, Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal, plans to go on a ‘Gnana ratha yatra’ for 10 days to several places in connection with the ongoing Pushkaram festival in Kaleshwaram, Telangana.

Dravidar Kazhagam, political parties such as VCK and CPM, and movements like Thamizhar Urimai Iyakkam and Anti Methane Project Movement have objected to Ravi flagging off the event, and visited the mutt on Sunday to meet the seer. However, the seer was not present and they submitted a letter in this connection, at the mutt’s office. 

Professor T Jayaraman, coordinator of Anti Methane Project Movement, said, “The Governor propagates RSS agenda, which includes imposition of Sanskrit and Hindi. Dharmapuram Aadheenam, which bears the flag of Tamil language and Saivism, should not host him. Ravi has delayed the clearance of Bills on NEET passed by the Assembly, but has time for such religious events. The Adheenam should refrain from hosting him.”

The festival is taking place at the Pranahita River from April 13 to 24. The seer is planning to go to various places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The activists warned of protests across the district if the seer proceeds to host the Governor and conduct the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Dharmapuram Aadheenam Gurumaha Sannithana
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
The MP cops didn't allow a team of activists comprising Medha Patkar to visit Khargone and Sendhwa on April 16 citing security reasons. (File photo | PTI)
Ram Navami violence in MP: FIR against Muslim men 'who were nowhere near the spot'
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India reports 90 per cent jump in daily COVID count, 2,183 new infections in last 24 hours
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp