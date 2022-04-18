STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaints unanswered: Effluent discharge into Coimbatore's Noyyal river unabated, say farmers

Noyyal, a tributary of Cauvery and the lifeline of Coimbatore, has already been compromised with the discharge of effluent.

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers and residents living on the banks of the Noyyal river, especially in Pattanam, Vellalore and Uppilipalayam, are grieved that groundwater has been affected due to effluent discharge into the river.

Noyyal, a tributary of Cauvery and the lifeline of Coimbatore, has already been compromised with the discharge of effluent. A seasonal river, it swells only during monsoon and is a reluctant host rest of the year to untreated sewage and industrial effluent.

To rejuvenate the river, the AIADMK government allocated Rs 230 crore in May 2020. However, the plan merely includes strengthening bunds but not preventing effluent flow.

An official in the water resource department of PWD said, "The present government has asked us to submit a detailed plan report to address the issue. If the plan is implemented, there would be a solution for the problem."

Coimbatore City Corporation is a major discharger of effluent into the river. VP Elangovan, who does farming on four acres of land on the banks of the river, said, "Recently, groundwater drawn for irrigation emitted a foul smell and discolouration. Untreated sewage is discharged by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and effluents discharged by industries are polluting the waterbody,"

"We have given many complaints to the district administration and pollution control board. Instead of plugging the inlets into the river and taking action against the violators, the pollution control board are asking the complainants to identify the industries discharging waste into the river," he said.

G Raju, a farmer from Pattanam, said, "The water has turned into a dark colour due to effluent mixing. The groundwater is now unfit for irrigation and cattle. Our repeated complaints to the pollution control board have not yielded any results."

R Chandrasekaran, district engineer of pollution control board, said, “Sewage treatment plant’s work is still progressing. There are six industries in Selvapuram and many mineral water processing units on the river bank. The discharge by these units is less when compared to the dying units in Tiruppur.”

