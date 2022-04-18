STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cracks noticed in Kottarai dam again

The construction work of the Kottarai dam was started in 2016 at a cost of Rs 149.4 crore, with the authorities promising its completion within two years.

The dam which is under construction in Kottarai village | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Kottarai village in the district have complained of cracks spotted for the second time in the dam being built in the Marudaiyaru river.

as the irrigation canal construction was not completed.

Cracks in many places of the dam was spotted in 2020. It was re-plastered with cement following a complaint raised by the Kottarai residents. However, as cracks have been spotted for the second time, even in re-plastered areas, the residents of Kottarai and Adhanur villagers demanded for completion of the construction with quality.

Speaking to TNIE, N Suresh, a resident of Kottarai, said, "Cracks appearing in cement-coated areas call into question the quality of the construction. Cracks were spotted in the light poles spotted too. The authorities should speed-up the work and complete it ensuring the quality. The construction won't be
completed if the authorities continue to repair only the cracks."

D Selvam, another resident, said, "The water in the dam cannot be used as the irrigation canals have not been constructed. Over 4,500 acres of land can be irrigated if the canals were constructed. Authorities need to be clear about water sharing before constructing canals. Also, the notice board about the dam
should be set up in the village and updated on the district website. The agriculture will improve if the authorities complete the canal work before the next rainy season."

Perambalur Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer, V Velmurugan, said, "We received a complaint on Saturday that there were cracks in the structure of the dam. We will be inspecting this and provide full information."

