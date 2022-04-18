Natural causes behind 90 per cent of TN jumbo deaths; most cases in Kovai

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 101 wild elephants died across Tamil Nadu in 2021, and 30 such deaths have been reported this year till March 15. As much as 90% of these deaths were due to natural causes such as intra-species fights, liver cirrhosis, gynaecological problems, anaemia, anthrax, and foot and mouth disease (FMD). The rest of the deaths were due to electrocution, and accidents involving trains and other vehicles.

These details were mentioned in a report submitted by the two-member expert team — Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) biologist J Peter Prem Chakravarthi and KMTR ecologist N Sridharan — that analysed the elephant mortality data. The team on Saturday submitted the report to the committee constituted by the State government to study wild elephant deaths.

According to the report, of 101 elephants, 15 died in Coimbatore, topping the list. While 12 elephants died in the Sathymangalam forest division, Mudumalai and Hosur forest divisions saw 10 deaths each. Of the 30 elephants that died across the State till March 15 this year, eight were in Sathyamangalam division, six in Pollachi division, and three each in Coimbatore and Hosur divisions.

Among 2021’s deaths, 64 were adults (above 15 years); 14, sub-adults (aged 5 to 15 years); 13, juveniles (1 to 5 years); and 10, calves (less than one year). This year, 15 adults, five sub-adults, four juveniles, and six calves died. The committee sourced the information from 17 forest divisions across the State and asked the expert committee to analyse the data.

A senior official of the committee said, “Long-term studies by Priya Davidar, a conservation biologist and retired professor of Pondicherry University, and Dr G Shivasubramanian, senior elephant researcher, show elephant mortality due to natural causes is highest during drought and lowest during the wet months and after the monsoon.”

“Of the 10 calf deaths in 2021, one was due to a rail accident and the rest, natural causes. This year, all calf and juvenile deaths were due to natural causes. Our next report will focus on the natural causes and what can be done to improve their habitat and how to tackle any diseases that are affecting the animals. We will also request an expert team headed by TANUVAS to study these natural causes. We are also going to convey these details to the stakeholders, such as farmers and NGOs,” the official added.