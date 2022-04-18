STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai woman found dead in Sakkottai

A 28-year-old mentally-ill woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Sakkottai police station limits on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

According to police, the deceased person hailing from Pudukkottai district had gone for ‘annadhanam’ offered during the Vedathai Ayyanar Temple festival in Puliyankudieruppu on Saturday. 

However, she did not return and her family members’ efforts to trace her went in vain. 

On Sunday morning, the woman was found dead in a half-naked condition at an isolated location in Sakkottai police limits. The body was sent to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem. 

Superintendent of Police T Senthil Kumar formed three special teams to investigate the case.“Only after receiving postmortem report we can confirm if she was sexually assaulted,” an official said. The woman’s family members staged a demonstration seeking arrest of the perpetrators.
 

