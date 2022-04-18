STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway tracks turn grave for deer in Tiruppur, 20 killed in two years

Over 20 spotted deer had died on the tracks at Kothapalayam and Vanjipalayam in Avinashi in the last two years.

Spotted Deer near Kothapalayam. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Panchayat heads and environmentalists urge the forest department to take action to prevent spotted deer from straying onto tracks and getting killed by speeding trains.

According to sources over 20 spotted deer had died on the tracks at Kothapalayam and Vanjipalayam in Avinashi in the last two years.

Speaking to TNIE, Thekkalur panchayat president M Maragathamani said, "Spotted deer have been frequently moving across our village and adjoining areas for the past several years, in large groups in search of water and fodder. Yesterday (Saturday), two deer got hit by trains in Kothapalayam. Similarly, last month, three deers were hit in Vanjipalayam."

Avinashi Panchayat Union Chairman P Jagadish said, "Avinashi houses a large deer population. Farmers have filed a petition to the district administration to relocate the deer or raise fences around forest limits as the animals graze their harvest."

"During summer, animals move around in search of water and cross the railway tracks and roads. Not just trains, deers are being killed by bikes, cars or trucks near highways," he added.

Nature Society of Tiruppur (NST) president K Ravindran said, "Deer population has increased in Kothapalayam, Puthupalayam and Thekkalur from 150 to 800 now in 15 years, and they move around for food and water."

An official from the forest department said, "We have dug a water pit at the Puthupalayam village specifically for deer. Yet, the animals keep moving around across the villages, especially along the dry beds of the Koushika river from the forest area by crossing railway tracks to find small streams. The department has taken notice of the increasing population. There are certain difficulties in shifting deers since they are timid and flee swiftly when approached predicting danger. A proposal has been made to the State government regarding relocation to curb such accidents."

Deer on tracks
