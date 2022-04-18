STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed, two injured as family clashes over land in Nellai 

Police arrested five people for killing two men and one woman, while injuring two others, in a clash over the sinking of a borewell on disputed land in Nanjankulam on Sunday. 

Published: 18th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Police arrested five people for killing two men and one woman while injuring two others, in a clash over the sinking of a borewell on disputed land in Nanjankulam on Sunday. Police said the deceased A Jesuraj (65) and A Mariadas (55) — brothers — and Vasantha (45), a relative, were hacked to death while Amos (24) and Jesuraj (45) were injured.

The accused, who are related to the victims, Alagumuthu (50), Senthoorkumar (23), Pechiammal (48), Manikandan (27) of Nanjankulam and Rajalakshmi (25) of Marudhanvalu were arrested. Both groups are engaged in a legal battle at the Tirunelveli Munsif Court over an empty plot. 

“On Sunday, Alagumuthu and family installed a borewell on the disputed land in Nanjankulam. As they were leaving the site, the other five, including Jesuraj, arrived. The two groups got into an argument when Alagumuthu and his family attacked Jesuraj and four others with a sickle,” said police.

Meanwhile, the injured were admitted at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. A case was registered by the Manur police. Krishnaraj said one of the accused has absconded while two others were secured for inquiry on Sunday. 

